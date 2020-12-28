PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,912.97 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,912.97 or 0.07058985 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $72.30 million and $5.04 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00304170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.68 or 0.02172250 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 37,795 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

