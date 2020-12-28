PayPie Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. PayPie has a market cap of $892,104.24 and approximately $7.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00045779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00307578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.02167868 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

