PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PDLB. TheStreet raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $10.35 on Monday. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.