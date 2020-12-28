Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 6.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $151.67 and last traded at $152.18. Approximately 10,607,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 12,727,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,218 shares of company stock worth $88,467,769 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after buying an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

