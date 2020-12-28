Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE PEI opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $80.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 388,327 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

