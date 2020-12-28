Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Perficient worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Perficient by 90.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Perficient by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,953 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.04 per share, for a total transaction of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

