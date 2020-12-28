PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE PHX traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,439. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.90 million and a PE ratio of -12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.88. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.49.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.45 million. On average, analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHX. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ATB Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

