Pillar (PLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $15,087.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $15,087.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00046094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00316475 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.15 or 0.02154475 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

