PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Trading Up 0.3%

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 66,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 106,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 62,185 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $346,000.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

