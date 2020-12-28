PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Trading Up 0.3%

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 66,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 106,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.
