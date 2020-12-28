Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 5.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $143.10 and last traded at $143.80. Approximately 7,352,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,454,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.75.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pinduoduo by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.