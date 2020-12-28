Pine Island Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PIPPU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 28th

Pine Island Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PIPPU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 28th. Pine Island Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIPPU opened at $11.00 on Monday.

Pine Island Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Pine Island Acquisition Corp.

