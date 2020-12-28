Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of HNW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.62. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,969. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
