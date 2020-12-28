Pioneer High Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.
