Pioneer High Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PHT)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Dividend History for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit