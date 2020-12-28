Piper Sandler Boosts ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target to $8.00

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get ProPetro alerts:

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 360.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 164.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.