Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Down 8.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price fell 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.58. 2,631,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 810,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

