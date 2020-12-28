PlayChip (PLA) Price Down 27% This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 27% against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $17.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00045613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00309572 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.50 or 0.02141804 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

