Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0286 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $814,991.33 and $3,744.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00128856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00629502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00176533 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00323275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

