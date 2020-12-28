Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 285,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,392. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 2,032.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Polaris by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

