Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.
Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 285,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,392. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 2,032.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Polaris by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
