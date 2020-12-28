Poseidon Network Price Hits $0.0412 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $88.73 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00098919 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens.

The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

