PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.16. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$16.34.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.1604715 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s payout ratio is 132.60%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

