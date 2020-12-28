PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) alerts:

TSE:PSK opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$16.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.1604715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.60%.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.