Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.46 Million

Brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce sales of $146.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.78 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $282.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $709.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $729.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $665.85 million, with estimates ranging from $611.80 million to $702.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

PDS opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.06 and a beta of 3.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.