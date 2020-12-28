PRIZM Market Cap Hits $11.19 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and $641,521.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001204 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00043576 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,507,756,225 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.