Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $286,917.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Progress Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

