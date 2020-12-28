ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.76

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 1903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROM. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 438.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

