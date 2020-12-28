Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 756 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of PLCE opened at $49.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

