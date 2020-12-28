Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 5,345 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.