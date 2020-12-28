Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FedNat were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FedNat Holding has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.56 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. FedNat’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. acquired 51,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $258,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,794 shares of company stock valued at $297,739. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

