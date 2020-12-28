Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $65,000 Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Meredith were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 206.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 238,420 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Meredith by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 460,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Meredith by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 93,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,125,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDP stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $878.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.29. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.06 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

