Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE BSIG opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $19.78.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

