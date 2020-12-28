Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $163,971.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003782 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00136074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00609526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00151726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00325600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00057446 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

