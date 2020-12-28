QASH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $298,538.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $298,538.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00302892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.02156005 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

