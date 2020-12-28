QChi Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, QChi has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2,801.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00628079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00159145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00325514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00058237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016762 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.