QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.30 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce sales of $69.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. QCR reported sales of $69.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $270.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $241.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million.

Several analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. QCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

QCRH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $630.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in QCR by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in QCR by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

