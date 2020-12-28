Quark Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Quark has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $302.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

