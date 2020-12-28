QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Up 7.4%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 153,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 85,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUIK shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

