QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $236,281.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00302892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.02156005 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.