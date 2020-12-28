RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $182.81. 61,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after purchasing an additional 191,437 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

