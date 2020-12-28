Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuit (INTU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $378.00 to $383.00.

12/22/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $378.00 to $383.00.

12/11/2020 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.<“

12/9/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $412.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $382.00 to $391.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $378.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $382.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $381.69. 40,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.76 and a 200-day moving average of $325.04. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $383.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $4,300,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

