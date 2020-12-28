Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Welltower (WELL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) in the last few weeks:
- 12/21/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $65.00.
- 12/15/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00.
- 12/14/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.
- 12/2/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/30/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.
- 11/16/2020 – Welltower had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.
- 11/13/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,260,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Welltower by 51.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after buying an additional 1,026,800 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
