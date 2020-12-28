Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Welltower (WELL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $65.00.

12/15/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00.

12/14/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

12/2/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

11/16/2020 – Welltower had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

11/13/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,260,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Welltower by 51.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after buying an additional 1,026,800 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

