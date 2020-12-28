Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY):

12/18/2020 – Annaly Capital Management was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Annaly Capital Management is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Annaly Capital Management is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Annaly Capital Management was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2020 – Annaly Capital Management had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Annaly Capital Management is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Annaly Capital Management was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.44 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Get Annaly Capital Management Inc alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.