Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 608.50 ($7.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 530.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

Redrow plc (RDW.L) Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit