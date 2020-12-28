Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 608.50 ($7.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 530.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

