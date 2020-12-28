Refereum (RFR) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Refereum has a market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.97 or 0.02138498 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.