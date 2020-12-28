Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $120.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

