Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ren has a market capitalization of $296.81 million and $133.90 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi Global, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00046979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00301157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.23 or 0.02162348 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, DDEX, Tidex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

