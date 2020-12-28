ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Sells $6,347,405.82 in Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $18,978,227.88.

NYSE:SOL traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,327,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,876. ReneSola Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

