ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). ReneSola posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

ReneSola stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

