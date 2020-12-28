Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $131.00.

12/7/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

11/11/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $114.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,079. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 395,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

