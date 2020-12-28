Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK):

12/23/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

11/2/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $91.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

11/2/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $98.00 to $120.00.

11/2/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $96.00.

Shares of MHK opened at $138.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.