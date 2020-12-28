Revain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $989.39 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $989.39 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.21 or 0.02150994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

